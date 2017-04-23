Dundas property owners blaming City of Hamilton for flooding damages

Dundas residents who were hit hard by Thursday’s flood say the City of Hamilton is to blame.

A drainage culvert on Cootes Drive at York Road was backed up and several property owners nearby say the city did not act soon enough, leaving some of their basements flooded under 5 feet of water.

Residents believe the flooding was caused by clogging from branches and debris. Neighbours say water from the drainage culvert flooded the streets, homes and businesses of those nearby. One business owner says his insurance company seems to be cooperating, but he’ll have to foot his $10,000 deductible. Another family says their insurance company denied their claim because their case wasn’t considered a “ground water” flood.

Dundas City Councillor Arlene Vanderbeek said she’ll be speaking to city staff to see what kind of responsibility the city has in a case like this. She added she will be advocating for her constituents.

Some in the area are planning on taking legal action against the City of Hamilton.

The plaza property owner located in front of the culvert says he’s not holding his breath for a response from the city.

It will take weeks, even months, for many homes and businesses to get back to normal.