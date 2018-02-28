Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Dundas man, 48, killed in single-vehicle crash

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
A 48-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle collision in Dundas.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Valley and York roads.

Police say the Dundas man was driving a Honda Civic westbound on York Rd. when he lost control and struck a large tree.

Emergency crews transported the man to hospital where he later died.

Police say the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

This is the first driver death and the third overall fatality on Hamilton roads in 2018.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Constable Matt Hewko of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755.



