Dundas flooding

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Major clean-up is under in Dundas following a record rainstorm.

The streets were flooded Thursday making driving unsafe and challenging but the water damage in several homes was even worse.

Marjorie Faso’s basement was flooded under 5 feet of water. Her back door, ripped off its hinges letting in a heavy stream of water that destroyed her daughters bedroom and her 90 year old mothers living quarters.

The water turned over furniture, knocked over the fridge and brought in mud and debris. Their insurance company will not cover the damages because according to Faso, the company says the water was not ground water, instead it came from a drainage culvert down the street.

The culvert was backed up with branches and debris. Owner of Crodon Centre Kitchen and Bath Renovation says that’s what brought in nearly 7 feet of water into his store’s basement workshop.

Their were frogs and even fish swimming around in the basement. Equipment and tools were lost and the business’ important files were destroyed.

The rain may be gone, but the clean-up will take several more days and perhaps even months for some.


