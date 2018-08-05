;
Drunk driver nearly runs over beachgoers in Port Dover

A scary scene in Port Dover today with a van driving onto the beach narrowly hitting several people. Norfolk County OPP have arrested the driver from Stoney Creek who they say was drunk behind the wheel.

Brandon Kitchen shot video saying he thought the driver of this van, who was first spotted reversing on the beach, was just “not being smart.”

Then when he pulled into the parking lot and put the van into drive, it was chaos.

Luckily when the van hoped the curb, police say a father was able to pull the kids sitting there out of the van’s path and they jumped out of the way.

According to Kitchen, when people on the beach pulled the 43 year-old driver out of the van there were many empty and open bottles of alcohol.

The driver was said to be extremely intoxicated and while he didn’t run over anyone, he did strike several bystanders. No one was injured.

Constable Ed Sanchuk said the beach was packed at the time with over 600 people.



