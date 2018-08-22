Drunk driver crashes vehicle in Burlington
A Hamilton man has been arrested for drunk driving following a single-vehicle crash in Burlington.
Officers were called to the area of Dundas St. East and Sutton Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.
A car being operated by a 20-year-old man crashed into the guard rail, smashing the windshield and causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
The 20-year-old driver was transported to hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.
He has been charged with impaired driving.
