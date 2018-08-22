;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Drunk driver crashes vehicle in Burlington

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, crime, hamilton, impaired driving, police

BurlDrunk2

A Hamilton man has been arrested for drunk driving following a single-vehicle crash in Burlington.

Officers were called to the area of Dundas St. East and Sutton Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A car being operated by a 20-year-old man crashed into the guard rail, smashing the windshield and causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The 20-year-old driver was transported to hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.

He has been charged with impaired driving.

BurlDrunk



LATEST STORIES

Back to School

Strides for the General

Teens charged with human trafficking after child rescued from hotel

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php