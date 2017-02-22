Drugs, cash and car seized from two Hamilton homes

Two men have been arrested following a three-week investigation into a crack cocaine trafficker working in Burlington and Hamilton.

Halton police executed two search warrants on Tuesday at residences in Stoney Creek and Hamilton.

Officers seized 12.2 grams of crack cocaine, 45 percocets, 14 grams of marijuana, $1140 in cash, indicia of drug trafficking and a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Jonathan Hellam, 28, of Stoney Creek and John McKenna, 33, of Hamilton are facing drug trafficking charges. McKenna also faces two counts of breach of probation.