Driver killed on the Red Hill was high on cannabis and freon

Toxicology reports have recently come back for two fatal crashes in Hamilton this year and police say both involved impaired driving.

Michael Sholer was on his way to work in the late afternoon, January 25th, when his car left its lane, travelled across the Red Hill Parkway median and was struck by oncoming traffic. Police say toxicology reports explain a lot.

Detective Constable Wes Wilson says this is the first time he’s investigated a fatality linked to this freon type gas, but it has been a problem for a few years in the U.S. and Canada typically sees drug trends a few years after our neighbours to the south.

Side effects include unconsciousness and lack of motor skills. Witnesses reported seeing Sholer’s car drift into the ditch and then continue into opposing traffic.

“I believe he was unconscious because there was no braking, no steering, there was nothing.” Detective Constable Wes Wilson.

Sholer’s family is calling for barriers to be installed on roadways like the Red Hill to prevent cars from mistakenly crossing the median.

Another fatal crash happened a few weeks earlier, on January 4th at Queenston and Main st. A 27 year old St. Catharines man was killed. Police knew speed was a factor, especially with the surveillance video from a nearby business. He had been travelling 160 km an hour. Toxicology reports now show what else caused the crash.

“There was a combo of meth, coke, combo of drugs as well as alcohol that contributed to his impairment.”

Police says no amount of drug or alcohol is safe in a driver.