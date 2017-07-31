Burlington man identified in fatal Highway 6 crash

OPP have now identified the man who died in the two-vehicle crash in Flamborough on July 29.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, Dalton Beamish, 19, of Burlington, was the driver of one of the vehicles.

Two 15-year-old girls were also hurt in the crash, but are expected to make a full recovery.

The incident happened on Highway 6 at Concession 6 West at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. All cars involved were destroyed and debris was scattered across the highway.

Hamilton Fire and OPP responded to the scene and no one has confirmed what caused the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours for an investigation and Hamilton Police provided assistance until the highway was re-opened early Saturday morning.

OPP said they are considering speed, alcohol and the lack of seat belts used as factors in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to call the Burlington OPP detachment.