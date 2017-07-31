2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Burlington man identified in fatal Highway 6 crash

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: concession 6, Dalton Beamish, flamborough, hamilton fire, highway 6, kerry schmidt, opp

highway 6

OPP have now identified the man who died in the two-vehicle crash in Flamborough on July 29.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, Dalton Beamish, 19, of Burlington, was the driver of one of the vehicles.

Two 15-year-old girls were also hurt in the crash, but are expected to make a full recovery.

The incident happened on Highway 6 at Concession 6 West at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. All cars involved were destroyed and debris was scattered across the highway.

Hamilton Fire and OPP responded to the scene and no one has confirmed what caused the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours for an investigation and Hamilton Police provided assistance until the highway was re-opened early Saturday morning.

OPP said they are considering speed, alcohol and the lack of seat belts used as factors in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to call the Burlington OPP detachment.


LATEST STORIES

Burlington man identified in fatal Highway 6 crash

Exclusive // Lady Macbeth

Concern for missing Oakville man

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php