Driver extricated after tractor trailer rolls into ditch in Hamilton

One man is in hospital following a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 403 just west of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway Friday morning.

Police say around 5:45 a.m. the large truck veered off the road and took out a large portion of the guardrail before rolling into a ditch.

Hamilton fire crews extricated the male driver and he was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Heavy tow trucks were called in to lift the tractor trailer out of the ditch.

The westbound right lane was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.


