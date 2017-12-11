Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Driver on cell phone smashes into Hamilton police van

Two Hamilton police officers were injured after a car ran a red light and smashed into a police van.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cannon St. and Victoria Ave. North.

A marked police van was travelling through the intersection on a green light when it was struck on the passenger side by a black Toyota.

“Although the collision was very severe, the officers sustained minor injuries while the driver of the Toyota was uninjured. Through investigation police learned the driver was distracted by his cell phone at the time of the collision,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

A 28-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with careless driving.


