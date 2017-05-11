Drive-by shooting on Hamilton Mountain sends woman to hospital

UPDATED

A 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting on Hamilton Mountain.

Police say several shots were fired into a home on West 5th St. near Mohawk Rd. just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The woman was struck by a bullet that came flying through the front door. She was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since be released.

Two children and another adult were also inside at the time of the shooting but were unharmed.

A light coloured vehicle was seen driving away from the home after the shooting.

Investigators told CHCH News the same house was the target of a home invasion on Sunday. Police say a suspect forced his way into the home and assaulted a 39-year-old woman and 40-year-old man before running away from the area. The children were present during the assault but were not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing dark clothing.

Police say there have been 12 gun incidents in 2017.

The most recent shooting happened Tuesday at a home on Holly Ave. A 46-year-old man was shot and three other people were assaulted in a targeted home invasion.

Two teenagers have been arrested and police are still looking for three additional suspects in the shooting.