Wet summer weather

Dark gloomy skies, thunderstorm warnings and rain; lots of it this summer.

Summer 2016 was filled with long heat waves and record setting temperatures with some days reaching 40 degrees with the humidex.
This time last year the sun was out and we were under a heat advisory. Today, on this holiday Monday, more of the same weather we’ve been experiencing. Cooler than normal and soggy conditions.

Some people are looking for the positives with the gloomier conditions but businesses that rely on the sun are taking a direct hit. When the clouds roll in and the rain comes down an ice cream truck can drive to find a sunnier location, but a food cart is stuck and any soggy food gets tossed in the trash.

Homeowners on the other hand may see some relief this summer with cooler wet weather, such as lower hydro bills if you aren’t using your air conditioning as often and water bills could dip a bit since most sprinklers have remained in the garage.


