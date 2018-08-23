;
Dramatic video shows car soar through air after collision

Posted:       Last updated:
A dashboard camera captured the terrifying moment when two vehicles collided in Richmond Hill, sending one into the air and crashing into a pole.

It happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of the Highway 7 ramp between Yonge St. and Red Maple Rd.

The video appears to show a red car attempting to make a left turn at the intersection when a white vehicle coming from the opposite direction slams into it. The white car jumps the curb and goes flying through the air before crashing into a light post.

York police say at least three people were injured in the crash but none suffered life threatening injuries.

The area was closed for several hours on Wednesday while police investigated the crash and debris was cleared from the roadway.



