Drama at the Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics in South Korea are almost over but drama is unfolding within Canada’s Olympic team. Three members of the delegation were arrested for alleged drunk driving and vehicle theft.

Canadian ski cross racer, David Duncan and his wife Maja, as well as his coach, Willy Raine, have offered apologies after being released from jail in South Korea late Saturday.

The trio were arrested early Saturday after allegedly stealing a Hummer that was left idling. According to police there, they went on a joyride, eventually driving the vehicle into the athlete’s village.

The Hummer was found about an hour later.

Police allege Raine was the driver saying he was caught with three times the legal alcohol limit in South Korea which is double the legal limit here in Canada.

35-year-old Duncan is from London, Ontario.

He placed fourth in the men’s ski cross small final on Wednesday, putting him eighth overall.

In a joint apology statement from the Duncans they say in part “We are deeply sorry. We engaged in behaviour that demonstrated poor judgement and was not up to the standards expected of us as members of the Canadian Olympic Team or as Canadians.”

Coach Willy Raine is the son of Canadian skiing legend Nancy Greene who is now a conservative senator.

Raine offered his statement saying in part, “Words are not enough to express how sorry I am. I have let my teammates, friends and my family down. I would also like to apologize to the owner of the vehicle that was involved.”

Overholt says an athletes agreement outlines the way competitors are expected to behave, the values of the Canadian Olympic Committee and its expectations of athletes and coaches.

He was not willing to speculate on the consequences Duncan, his wife or his coach will face this early into their investigation.

However, drunk driving in South Korea can result in up to three years in prison or a fine of nearly $12,000 CDN.