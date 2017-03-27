Dozens of homes, vehicles and road signs vandalized in Caledonia

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after multiple homes and vehicles were vandalized in Caledonia.

Police say more than 25 residences, cars, mail boxes and signs were spray painted with profane language and pictures early Saturday morning.

Officers received a number of complaints from residents on Forfar St. West, Selkirk St., Fife St, Stirling St. Caithness St. West and Orkney St. West about damage to their property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.