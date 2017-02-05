2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Downtown Toronto shuts down for Anti-Islamophobia march

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, News, Toronto
Tags: canadian, condemn, demonstration, downtown, federal court house, islamophobia, march, president trump, protest, toronto, travel ban, u.s. Consulate

Organizers said around 10,000 people shut down major streets in downtown Toronto to demonstrate against Islamophobia.

Demonstrators began their march at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue around noon and made their way to the Canadian Federal Court House on Queen Street.

They’re demanding that the Canadian government act on publicly condemning the recently reversed travel ban affecting people hailing from seven mostly-Muslim countries.

The marchers are also looking for the suspension of the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country agreement, which requires people fleeing harm to apply for refugee status in the first safe country they arrive in.

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php