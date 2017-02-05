Downtown Toronto shuts down for Anti-Islamophobia march

Organizers said around 10,000 people shut down major streets in downtown Toronto to demonstrate against Islamophobia.

Demonstrators began their march at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue around noon and made their way to the Canadian Federal Court House on Queen Street.

They’re demanding that the Canadian government act on publicly condemning the recently reversed travel ban affecting people hailing from seven mostly-Muslim countries.

The marchers are also looking for the suspension of the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country agreement, which requires people fleeing harm to apply for refugee status in the first safe country they arrive in.