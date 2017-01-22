2016 Business Excellence Awards
Downtown Toronto home to Women’s March

Downtown Toronto shifted into the stomping grounds for its own Women’s March for Women’s Rights and some displayed their opinions on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Marchers wore pink hats, carried home-made signs with slogans that read “we fight for equal rights” and of course, brought their voices.

They rallied outside Queen’s Park and joined hundreds of thousands of Canadians across the country and millions world-wide in the same trending act of solidarity.

 

 


