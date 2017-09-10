Watch CHCH Live
Doug Ford officially running for Mayor of Toronto


Category: News, Toronto
Tags: doug ford, ford fest, mayor, official, rob ford, toronto


Doug Ford has made it official. The former Toronto City Councillor says he is running to be the city’s next mayor to continue his late brother’s legacy.

Ford made the announcement on Friday night during his family’s annual Ford Fest barbecue in Toronto. His last run for the position came in 2014 when Rob Ford withdrew
from the election after he was diagnosed with a tumour in his abdomen.

Doug lost the 2014 election to current mayor John Tory.


