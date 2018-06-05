Doug Ford denies allegations made by his brother’s widow

With just two days to go before the Ontario election, Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford is fending off an attack from his own family.

Ford says the allegations in a lawsuit filed by the widow and children of his late brother, ex-Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, are completely false and he will fight them in court.

When asked about it on the campaign trail today Ford said he is shocked and floored by the allegations.

Renata Ford is suing Doug for $16.5 million. She alleges that Doug mishandled her late husband’s estate, causing financial harm to her and her two kids. She also accuses Doug and his other brother Randy of breach of trust and “negligent mismanagement” of the family businesses.

Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne reacted to these allegations this morning tweeting “this Deco lawsuit is both sad and distressing. It’s sad because it draws in family. It’s distressing because this is the kind of thing we will get daily from Doug Ford as premier. Chaos and confusion. It’s not what Ontario needs.”