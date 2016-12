Double suicide said to be the cause of a Mississauga house explosion

At a news conference today police said a double suicide was the cause of the deadly Mississauga house explosion in June.

The house explosion on Hickory Drive killed 55 year old Robert Nadler and 55 year old Dianne Page and destroyed much of the neighbourhood.

Around 700 homes were evacuated following the explosion. And authorities say 33 homes are still empty as repairs continue.