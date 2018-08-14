;
Door-to-door canvasser arrested in Burlington

Halton
burlington, fraud, halton police

A 25-year-old Hamilton man is facing fraud charges after he allegedly went door-to-door asking people for money claiming it was for a local place of worship.

Mohammed Ismail was arrested after an extensive search with the help of local residents.

He has been charged with fraud under $5,000, false pretenses under $5,000 and trespassing at night.

Police believe Ismail fraudulently obtained money from a number of residents in the Headon Forest area and throughout Burlington.

He is described as black, tall, thin and was wearing a white dress shirt and khaki shorts.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their property for any related damages or discarded canvassing materials.



