Don’t Talk to Irene is a Canadian comedy written and directed by Pat Mills (Guidance). The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this year and stars Michelle McLeod, Geena Davis, Bruce Gray, Anastasia Phillips, Scott Thompson, and Deborah Grover.

Irene is 16, fat, friendless and tired of being a loser, but she’s determined that this year is going to be different – Irene is going to become a cheerleader. But when she’s the victim of a cruel prank, Irene is suspended on her first day back at school Irene – along with bullies Robbie and Sarah – and must endure two weeks of community service at the local retirement home. Irene befriends Gordon, a depressed retired boxer who figuratively punches away her low self esteem. In his own grumpy way he convinces her to follow her dreams and instead of becoming a cheerleader, she becomes the next best thing – a choreographer. She signs the seniors up to audition for her favourite reality show “Total Talent Showdown”. Keeping the plan a secret from her mother, Irene finds confidence for the first time in her bond with the seniors, teaching them how to dance for television broadcast. What she doesn’t know is that a very jealous Robbie and Sarah are secretly plotting their revenge—and they will stop at nothing to kill Irene’s dreams of reality show stardom.