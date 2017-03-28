Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

‘Don’t come to school tomorrow’ Caledonia student posts picture with airsoft pistol

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: caledonia, hamilton, ontario provincial police, opp, school

oppnew

A social media post intended as “a joke” caused alarm and concern for staff and students at a Caledonia high school last week.

On March 20, officers from the Haldimand County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a weapons complaint after several people reported seeing a picture of a female holding what appeared to be a gun, with the comment “don’t come to school tomorrow.”

The girl was identified by staff members at McKinnon Park Secondary School and investigators discovered another female student was also involved.

The students were spoken to by police and their parents were notified.

Both students said they had posted the image as a joke and realized that it had gone too far.

The alleged gun used in the photo was actually an airsoft pistol.

Police say the matter is being dealt with by school officials.

Haldimand County OPP Constable Rod LeClair is reminding the public to think before you post. “People need to really think of the consequences before they post comments and images on social media. These students may have intended the social media post to be a joke, but there is simply no joke about this,” said LeClair.


LATEST STORIES

OPP asking for public’s help locating missing 13-year-old boy

Purolator stops accepting new shipments as strike looms

‘Don’t come to school tomorrow’ Caledonia student posts picture with airsoft pistol

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php