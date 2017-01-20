Donald Trump will be officially sworn in as the 45th President of the United States today

President-elect Donald Trump will officially become the next U.S. president during the inauguration ceremony in Washington today.

Trump and his wife Melania, the soon to be the First Lady, started the day at will start the day at 8:30 this morning with a church service. From there they will then be welcomed to the White House with a coffee and tea reception, hosted by outgoing president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle.

They will then head to the U.S. Capitol, where Senator Roy Blunt, the inaugural committee chairman will deliver opening remarks.

Trump will officially be sworn in as president at noon.

Trump’s adviser, Kellyanne Conway says that Trump will quote “present himself as a man of action who wants to unify the country” in his inaugural address. She says his speech will be short, because he’s a “man of action and not words”.

He did take to Twitter this morning though tweeting:

After the ceremony, there will be an inauguration parade from the Capitol to the White House and then later tonight, the inaugural balls will get underway.