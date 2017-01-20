Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Donald Trump will be officially sworn in as the 45th President of the United States today

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: Capitol, donald trump, inauguration, Melania Trump, president, United Stated, white house

2017-01-20-TrumPresidentML

President-elect Donald Trump will officially become the next U.S. president during the inauguration ceremony in Washington today.

Trump and his wife Melania, the soon to be the First Lady, started the day at will start the day at 8:30 this morning with a church service. From there they will then be welcomed to the White House with a coffee and tea reception, hosted by outgoing president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle.

They will then head to the U.S. Capitol, where Senator Roy Blunt, the inaugural committee chairman will deliver opening remarks.

Trump will officially be sworn in as president at noon.

Trump’s adviser, Kellyanne Conway says that Trump will quote “present himself as a man of action who wants to unify the country” in his inaugural address. She says his speech will be short, because he’s a “man of action and not words”.

He did take to Twitter this morning though tweeting:

trump_Begins_Tweet

After the ceremony, there will be an inauguration parade from the Capitol to the White House and then later tonight, the inaugural balls will get underway.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php