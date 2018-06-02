;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Donald Trump hints at new deal

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: canada, donald trump, justin trudeau, NAFTA, ontario


Could NAFTA be split in half? President Donald Trump gave reporters a hint earlier today as to how he’d like the free trade agreements to pan out.

Only 24 hours after he applied hefty tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, President Trump described for the first time how he envisions the future of NAFTA.

While negotiations continue, the news of what could become a trade war dominated the front pages of today’s papers across Canada with bold lettering and dramatic pictures.

But for the most iconic newspapers in the US, the topic of tariffs are relegated to a short blurb among seemingly more important stories.

When Canada later responded with it’s own tariffs on American steel and aluminum, some local american news outlets didn’t blink an eye.

In Detroit, where auto manufacturing is king, the recent tariff news wasn’t a top story.

However, the tariffs did get some attention in Missouri.

Prime Minister Trudeau has reportedly spoken with steel and aluminum manufacturers about the news tariffs, something he calls ‘a ridiculous situation’.



LATEST STORIES

Johnny Manziel debuts in the CFL

Hamilton Harbour Queen sails again

Niagara Comic Con

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php