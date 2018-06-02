Donald Trump hints at new deal

Could NAFTA be split in half? President Donald Trump gave reporters a hint earlier today as to how he’d like the free trade agreements to pan out.

Only 24 hours after he applied hefty tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, President Trump described for the first time how he envisions the future of NAFTA.

While negotiations continue, the news of what could become a trade war dominated the front pages of today’s papers across Canada with bold lettering and dramatic pictures.

But for the most iconic newspapers in the US, the topic of tariffs are relegated to a short blurb among seemingly more important stories.

When Canada later responded with it’s own tariffs on American steel and aluminum, some local american news outlets didn’t blink an eye.

In Detroit, where auto manufacturing is king, the recent tariff news wasn’t a top story.

However, the tariffs did get some attention in Missouri.

Prime Minister Trudeau has reportedly spoken with steel and aluminum manufacturers about the news tariffs, something he calls ‘a ridiculous situation’.