Dome considered for Tim Hortons Field

A retired professional soccer player and former Olympian from Hamilton is looking to cover the turf at Tim Hortons field with a dome during the winter months so that the facility could get year-round use. Today, city councillors discussed the possibility of making it happen.

Last year, John McGrane, who grew up in the east end, represented Canada in the Olympics and played pro soccer, proposed to build a $3 million dome over Tim Hortons field. He said that private enterprises, including Ticats owner Bob Young, would pay for it and the price of admission for some would be nil.

“The ownership of the club would be looking to subsidize for kids who otherwise couldn’t afford to be there.”

While the dome will serve the community it’ll also be used by a professional soccer team that could call Hamilton home by 2018. The team, which would be owned by the Ticats, would use the dome to house a soccer academy to build the game’s next stars.

Standing in the dome’s way, is the on-going legal fight between the Ticats and the city over the stadium’s continued delays.

“Due to this litigation we can’t negotiate anything like that so we’re at a stand still.” Sam Merulla, city councillor.

But once the case is closed, Ward 3 councillor Matthew Green says another site would be his first choice for the dome.

“My focus will be for any new projects, builds or money that those money be focused on the Dom glass field so we can complete that project before we start another one.”

McGrane says the former Dominion glass site, which is a couple blocks north of the stadium, is still years away from completion and that when the team is expected to be announced within the next three months, the dome needs to be completed soon after. Councillor Green says he’s open to team up with other groups in order to get the Dominion glass site completed quicker.