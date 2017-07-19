2016 Business Excellence Awards
Dollarama recalls packages of jump ropes

Dollarama L.P. has issued a recall for thousands of two-packs of jump ropes sold across Canada over concerns of high levels of phthalate.

The company says roughly 124,890 packages of the affected products were sold between March 2014 and June 29, 2017.

The jump ropes have a product number of 14-3036420 and came in two colour combinations of blue and purple or pink and yellow.

Health Canada says the product may contain levels of phthalate that exceeds the allowable limit. The agency says studies suggest that certain phthalates, including DEHP, may cause reproductive and developmental abnormalities in young children when soft vinyl products containing phthalates are sucked or chewed for extended periods.

The company says they have not received any reports of incident or injuries related to the use of the jump ropes.

For more information about the recall, click here.


