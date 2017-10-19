Dogs attack 3 year old boy

There is a huge gash on three year old Carter LaRose’s right leg after he and his daycare worker Mary Mac were attacked by three dogs Thursday afternoon, near Upper James and Mohawk, on Hamilton mountain.

According to Mary she and Carter were walking on the sidewalk when three dogs escaped from the side door of a house, crossed the street and attacked them.

“I lifted up my boy, hold him up, I tried to kick the dogs to keep them off us but I lost my balance and fell down.”

Mary says two black dogs and one golden dog attacked them. She was bitten on the arm and her leg. Carter was rushed to hospital in an ambulance and needed surgery to repair this gash.

“They had to stitch from bone up, all the muscles back together, internal stitches and the outer stitches on the skin.” Cassandra LaRose, Carter’s mom.

Animal Services is investigating the attack, in the meantime the three dogs are under quarantine at home for 10 days. They are not allowed out of the house and must be kept separate from people, but animal control won’t be able to ensure the rules are followed.

Carter is home now, bandaged up and on pain medication but his mom says it could have been worse.

“I believe my son is here right now only because she protected him. She put herself in front of him for the dogs and tried everything she could to keep the dogs away from him.”

Animal Control officials say there is no previous history with these dogs and neighbours we spoke to had nothing but good things to say about them.