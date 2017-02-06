Dog dragged by car for nearly a kilometre, two charged

Niagara police say a small dog suffered “traumatic injuries” after being dragged by a car for roughly 800 metres last Thursday.

Police say the dachshund-beagle mix’s leash was attached to the passenger’s side door as it left the Lincoln Beer Store just before 4 p.m.

As the dog attempted to run beside the car, witnesses tried to signal to the driver but were unable to get their attention.

The dog’s leash eventually broke off mere seconds before the car smashed into another vehicle on Southworth St.

A witness rushed the dog to a nearby Veterinarian’s office and police say, given the ordeal the dog went through, it will remarkably recover.

Gary Dewilde, 47, and Cassandra McKay, 42, have each been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a dog, and causing injury by willful neglect to a dog.

They are scheduled to appear in a Welland court on March 29.