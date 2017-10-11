Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Dofasco smoke cloud raises concerns

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Arcelor Mittal Dofasco, dofasco, environment, hamilton, lynda lukasik


A brown plume of smoke from Arcelor Mittal Dofasco moved across the sky and into the city’s beach community over the weekend. An environment watchdog group in Hamilton spotted the dark cloud that turned out to be a burst of particulate pollution that they call potentially hazardous emissions and unfortunately many in that neighbourhood were exposed to it.

Lynda Lukasik is the Executive Director of Environment Hamilton. She was out for a bike ride on Sunday and captured images of the smoke cloud.

“Imagine if someone has dug a coffin shaped pit into the ground, the company pours excess molten iron into these pits and if the pits are wet you will see these explosions of particulate.”

Lukasik says there’s a risk to the public. “These particles are small enough that they can get into your lungs and they can potentially create health issues for you, respiratory issues, cardiac health issues and in some cases lung cancer.”

But Dofasco claims the potential health effects from the emissions are low. The company declined an on camera interview but says a crane failure in the steel-making process is to blame and that significant rain made the coffining difficult to manage over the weekend.

Ward councillor Sam Merulla says complaints need to be made to the Ministry of Environment because change is not happening. The Ministry says members of their staff will meet with Dofasco this week to review its existing action plan to reduce the frequency of coffining events.

Back in 2014 the company plead guilty to 6 pollution charges and paid nearly $400 000 in fines.


LATEST STORIES

A Burlington man is determined to earn his Masters from his hospital bed

Spotting a scam

Hamilton doctor acquitted of gang rape gets his medical licence back

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php