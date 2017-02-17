Doctor facing sexual assault charges

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Posted:
Category: Halton, Hamilton
Tags: Doctor Clarence Clottey, Ontario College of Physicians, sexual assault


An Oakville doctor is facing new charges for sexual assault after another women came forward accusing Doctor Clarence Clottey of molestation.

Halton police arrested 56-year-old Dr. Clottey for the third time on Valentine’s day. They wouldn’t say when the alleged assault took place but according to the Ontario College of Physicians, a woman patient claims that he inappropriately touched her breasts and vagina during a medical examination sometime in 2013.

Signs notifying patients Clottey is not be be alone with female patients has been on display in his office since August last year after he was charged for the sexual assault of a different woman. Another alleged incident occurred in 2012. A female patient clams she asked for another woman to be present during an examination, was denied her request and that’s when she says was sexually assaulted.

According to his Linked in profile, Clottey has been practising medicine at the Bristol family physicians and walk-in clinic since 2010. None of the allegations against Clottey has been proven in court. If convicted, Clottey could be stripped of his medical licence.


