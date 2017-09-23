A disturbing number of suicides at St. Joe’s West 5th hospital prompts calls for a public inquest

The family of a man who killed himself while being treated at the St. Joseph’s West 5th hospital are calling for a coroner’s inquest. This is the 11th suicide in less than 2 years.

Daniel Reale died in June after hanging himself with his own shoelaces. His sister, Denise Skowronnek says she thought Daniel would be safe at St. Joesph’s West 5th hospital, but only three weeks after he admitted himself for psychiatric treatment his family received the devastating news.

His family, alongside provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath are calling for the chief coroner to investigate the circumstances of the deaths.

The hospital commissioned it’s own review after there were 9 suicides last year. Among the recommendations, the hospital says it would expand its list of items that psychiatric inpatients are restricted from having and it was to be put into effect by August 31st.

Denise says she hopes a coroner’s inquest will bring greater public awareness for other families. The hospital released a statement saying they have and will cooperate with any investigation or inquest.