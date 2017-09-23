Ch-Ching! Rewards

A disturbing number of suicides at St. Joe’s West 5th hospital prompts calls for a public inquest

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Health & Lifestyle
Tags: hamilton, inquest, St. Joesph's West 5th hospital, suicide


The family of a man who killed himself while being treated at the St. Joseph’s West 5th hospital are calling for a coroner’s inquest. This is the 11th suicide in less than 2 years.

Daniel Reale died in June after hanging himself with his own shoelaces. His sister, Denise Skowronnek says she thought Daniel would be safe at St. Joesph’s West 5th hospital, but only three weeks after he admitted himself for psychiatric treatment his family received the devastating news.

His family, alongside provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath are calling for the chief coroner to investigate the circumstances of the deaths.

The hospital commissioned it’s own review after there were 9 suicides last year. Among the recommendations, the hospital says it would expand its list of items that psychiatric inpatients are restricted from having and it was to be put into effect by August 31st.

Denise says she hopes a coroner’s inquest will bring greater public awareness for other families. The hospital released a statement saying they have and will cooperate with any investigation or inquest.


LATEST STORIES

A disturbing number of suicides at St. Joe's West 5th hospital prompts calls for a public inquest

Pier 8 design

Invictus Games

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php