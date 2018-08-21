A distraught mother speaks out after her son is swarmed by a mob of kids in Gage Park

Over the weekend, video of a 14-year-old boy being punched and kicked by a group of teens Saturday night went viral on social media.

Stacey Lindell Worth has watched the video of her son dozens of times.

“To know that my son was that scared. Nobody helped him…everyone just stood by and watched, including the police.”

It happened Saturday night at the Midsummer’s Dream Festival at Gage Park. 14-year-old son Joshua Bloxam was there with a friend. He was ambushed after being recognized for participating in a Snap chat conversation.

“I can tell you there were pay duty officers working the event. They were notified and responded and located the victim. They called for patrol response as well.” Hamilton Police.

Stacey posted the video on Facebook in hopes the community could help identify the people responsible.

Police say they have identified a number of the teenagers in the video but it is unclear what lead to the assault.

Stacey says her son is recovering well but hasn’t been back on social media since the incident. She has a message for his attackers,

“This was a targeted attack. This was a like a gang beating and these children need to think about what they’re doing and think about the fact that their future is going to be prison or something worse.”

Because of the sheer number of kids and witnesses Hamilton police say this investigation is going to take some time. No charges have been laid so far.