Distracted walking tickets

If you walk around with your head down and your eyes on your phone you may want to think twice. A new so-called “zombie bill” would target distracted walking.

Liberal MPP Yvan Baker says the bill would impose fines for anyone caught using their cellphone, or any electronic device while crossing the street.

“It’s about raising awareness for risky behaviour because limiting that behaviour will save lives.”

If this bill becomes law fines would range from $50 for a first offence to $125 for a third offence.

Baker admitted it would be difficult to enforce and says municipalities across Ontario would have the ability to opt-out of the law but would give police another tool to educate pedestrians.

The only exceptions would be when pedestrians are calling emergency services or when they’re continuing a phone call which started before crossing.


