Distracted driving fines

The province is cracking down on careless and distracted drivers by hitting them with fines.

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca announcing Wednesday that careless drivers who cause death could face a fine of up to $50 000 plus up to two years in jail and six demerit points. As for drivers distracted at the wheel, they’ll face a license suspension for three days, a fine of up to $1000 and 3 demerit points. With second and third convictions increasing the fines, demerit points and license suspensions even further.

Hamilton and Niagara police say they have noticed a decrease in the number of distracted drivers on the roads. Two years ago there were 919 distracted driving charges in Niagara Falls, dropping to 526 last year. With this year on track to see 100 fewer tickets.

The proposal will reach the legislature for approval sometime in the fall.