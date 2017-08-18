2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

A disciplinary hearing hands Hamilton police Sgt Helena Pereira her punishment

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: adjudicator, hamilton police, Helena Pereira, police association, police service act


Sergeant Helena Pereira should get the chip off her shoulder if she wants her Hamilton police career to continue, that’s according to the adjudicator in her police service act proceeding. More than two years after she was found guilty of professional misconduct under the police services act, Pereira was handed her punishment.

She’ll remain a sergeant but Pereira will be officially reprimanded; she has to take remedial use of force training and she’ll lose 74 hours of vacation time. She is on a medical leave and did not hear her punishment in person.

The years-long process was based on two incidents from 2013. She was guilty of discreditable conduct because she didn’t avoid a conflict of interest when her cousin was arrested on drug charges. She was also guilty of using too much force when she interceded in a situation being handled by other officers and pushed a drunk prisoner into a cell. In that case she was also guilty of insubordination because she wasn’t in uniform or clearly wearing id.

Morris Elbers said Pereira came across as stubborn and didn’t express any remorse or apology for the actions that led to her discipline. She believes she’s being unfairly targeted because of a previous, unrelated complaint against the service. The Police Association, which represented Pereira, disagrees.


LATEST STORIES

Terror Attack in Spain

Swimming across Lake Erie for a good cause

Many millennials worry they won't be able to afford a home

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php