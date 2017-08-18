2016 Business Excellence Awards
Dieppe Remembered

In 2003, CHCH News produced this package when the Dieppe Memorial Park was first dedicated in front of a gathering of 1000 people. The audience included 18 surviving members of the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry who fought at Dieppe.

At the time, we spoke with Fred Engelbrecht, Frank Volterman and Stanley Darch. All three men fought in the Dieppe Raid on August 19, 1942 which claimed the lives of 916 Canadian soldiers.

Veterans Affairs Canada calls it the “bloodiest single day for Canada’s military in the entire Second World War.”

Darch and Volterman passed away in 2014 and 2015, respectively.


