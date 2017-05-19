Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul is a comedy film directed by David Bowers and starring Jason Ian Drucker, Charlie Wright, Owen Asztalos, Tom Everett Scott, and Alicia Silverstone.

In Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, a Heffley family road trip to attend Meemaw’s 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course thanks to Greg’s newest scheme to get to a video gaming convention. Based on one of the best-selling book series of all time, this family cross-country adventure turns into an experience the Heffleys will never forget.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jeff Kinney, The Long Haul is a sequel to 2012’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days and the fourth film in the Wimpy Kid series. Despite being a sequel and not a reboot, the film will feature an entirely new cast due to the previous cast of child actors having grown up. The book series recently turned 10, celebrating the anniversary of the first novel’s release on April 1, 2007. The latest installment of the series, titled The Getaway is set for release on November 7, 2017. It will be the 12th book in the series.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul is rated PG.