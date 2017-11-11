Developers unveil plans for more sky high condos in Hamilton

The designs for a new multi-million dollar condo project in the heart of downtown Hamilton were revealed today.

Two towers, one on King William which will be a condo tower and another one on King street, envision as a rental tower. Both will be built by Liuna on the site of the former Delta Bingo hall. Both buildings are planned to reach 35 storeys tall.

It’s tough to miss all the construction taking over downtown. Between 2013 and 2016 nearly 1400 condo units were completed and that’s just the beginning. Over 2200 units are being built right now, with another 2500 waiting on approval from the city. A proposed $360 million condo project titled Television City, is set to take over the current home of CHCH with plans of two connected towers that will be 30 and 40 plus storeys tall.

With some concerns over the sky-scraping proposals, the city planning staff is scheduled to bring forward a new plan to take on the tall buildings.

“Procedures, policies and zoning will be in place come February, with council ratification. That really puts tall buildings in perspective, and gives the general public an idea of exactly how high these buildings can go.” Jason Farr, councillor.

Currently a rule is in place that prohibits towers from being taller than the escarpment.