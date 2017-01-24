Devastating fire destroys Hamilton Mountain home

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Posted:       Last updated:
More than a dozen firefighters worked to contain a massive blaze that engulfed a two-storey home on Hamilton Mountain early this morning.

Crews were called to a home on Copperwood Ave. near Stone Church Rd. and Upper Paradise Rd. just after 1 a.m.

According to emergency crews, the fire started in the garage and spread to the roof of the home.

Four people managed to safely escape after hearing the smoke detectors.

The Red Cross has taken the family to a nearby hotel where they will be provided with food and clothing.

The damages have been estimated at $700,000.

Residents from a neighboring house were also forced to evacuate. Their home suffered roughly $20,000 in damages but they will be able to move back in shortly.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be arriving on scene later today to begin their investigation.


