Detectives investigate robbery at Hamilton pet store

Hamilton police are investigating a robbery at a pet store on Hamilton Mountain last night.

Police say a man in his 20’s entered the Pet Valu at 550 Fennell Ave. East just before 7 p.m. and demanded cash from the employees.

The man, who had his face covered and was wearing dark clothing, stole a small amount of money before running away from the store.

Police officers and members of the K-9 Unit searched the area but could not find the suspect.

Anyone with additional information about this robbery is asked to contact Hamilton police.