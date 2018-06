Designer Kate Spade has died at the age of 55 of an apparent suicide.

She was found hanging inside her Park Avenue, NY apartment by housekeeping staff around 10:20 this morning.

They say she left a note, but police are not releasing any details while the investigation is ongoing.

Kate Spade created a line of handbags in the early 90’s the grew very popular. There are now 140 stores in the U.S. and over 175 stores internationally.