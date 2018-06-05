Deliberations are expected to begin in the re-trial of Shaquille Collins

A jury is expected to finish hearing instructions today in the re-trial of the shooting death of 22-year-old James Bajkor.

Shaquille Collins is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after Bajkor was killed while working in his backyard in the area of Barton and Wentworth in Hamilton six years ago.

Collins’ lawyer claims that he acted in self defence after getting into an argument with a man he knew from prison. However, The Crown claims that Collins met up with the man with the intention to kill him, but killed the wrong person.