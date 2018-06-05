;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Deliberations are expected to begin in the re-trial of Shaquille Collins

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: attempted murder, james bajkor, john sopinka courthouse, murder, re-trail, shaquille collins

Shaq

A jury is expected to finish hearing instructions today in the re-trial of the shooting death of 22-year-old James Bajkor.

Shaquille Collins is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after Bajkor was killed while working in his backyard in the area of Barton and Wentworth in Hamilton six years ago.

Collins’ lawyer claims that he acted in self defence after getting into an argument with a man he knew from prison. However, The Crown claims that Collins met up with the man with the intention to kill him, but killed the wrong person.



LATEST STORIES

Designer Kate Spade dead at 55

The backyard of your dreams

Hypnotizin'

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php