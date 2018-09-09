;
Decision on challenge to Toronto council cuts coming Monday

A ruling is expected Monday on the City of Toronto’s legal challenge of the province’s move to slash the size of city council.

The Ford government passed the legislation last month, with changes to be in place for the Oct. 22 municipal election.

It aligns the city’s wards with federal ridings, cutting the number of Toronto councillors from 47 to 25.

The legislation also cancels planned elections for the position of council char in the regional municipalities of Niagara, Muskoka, Peel and York.

The council chair position would instead remain an appointed role.

Lawyers for the City of Toronto argued that reducing the number of councillors in the middle of the election campaign is “discriminatory” and “arbitrary.”

Premier Doug Ford has said the move would save $25 million and would improve decision-making.



