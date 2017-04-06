2016 Business Excellence Awards
Death toll rises in Syria

As many as 86 people have now died after a suspected nerve-gas attack on a Northern Syrian town including 30 children.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack in the House of Commons Wednesday, saying those responsible must be held to account. Canada is providing $840 million for humanitarian relief in the Syrian conflict. The Canadian government says it’s waiting for confirmation, but that evidence appears to point to Syria’s own government being responsible

For more on the impact this chemical attack has had on the Syrian people and the medical teams scrambling to treat them we talked to  Dr. Anas Al-Kassem. He’s the co-founder of the union of medical care and relief organizations, has initiated medical software for trauma hospitals in Syria and continues to be involved in surgery missions in the devastated country.

 


