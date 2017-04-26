Death of St. Joseph’s Villa resident ruled homicide

The death of an 86-year-old man who was attacked at St. Joseph’s Villa in Dundas has been ruled a homicide.

James Acker was brutally beaten by another resident around 2 a.m. while he was sleeping in his private room on January 28. Acker and his attacker both suffer from dementia.

He was taken to hospital with what was thought to be non-life threatening injuries but, according to family, his health steadily declined. Acker passed away on April 16 with his wife by his side.

Members of the Hamilton Police Homicide Unit have been assigned to investigate his death. It is not known if charges will be laid against the 83-year-old resident who remains in a secure psychiatric facility.

A provincial investigation into the attack found the long term care facility failed to protect its residents from abuse. St. Joseph’s Villa has since increased security inside the facility.

Investigators say they have met with Acker’s family, Management at St. Joseph’s Villa as well as family of the 83-year-old man. Police say all parties are cooperating with the investigation.

