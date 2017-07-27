A Fort Erie family is pleading with the owner of an air mattress to contact police.

Earlier this month, the deadly insecure load came flying off a pick up truck causing a fatal motorcycle crash on the 406 near Welland. 55 year old Donald Pidgeon was killed on July 7th. His wife and children hope someone will come forward.

Losing a loved one is hard to bear, but for this family it is even harder because Donald Pidgeon’s death could have been avoided if the owner of this air mattress would have taken precautions to tie it down.

He was a father of seven.

Around 9 PM on Friday, July 7th, Donald’s life came to a sudden end. He was riding in a group of three motorcycles on the 406 near East Main Street, when they came across the inflatable mattress. It became tangled with Donald’s Harley Davidson.

Donald’s wife, Tina and daughter, Amanda believe they would find closure if the owner of that mountain-ridge air mattress spoke with police.