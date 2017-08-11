De Mazenod Door Lunch feeds the hungry in Downtown Hamilton

A local Catholic church and school have teamed up to help feed the hungry in Hamilton’s downtown core; all part of their mission to practice what they preach.

The De Mazenod Door is a space hungry Hamiltonians can come to eat with dignity.

The only requirement for a free meal? Come with an appetite.

The program started in 2013 feeding 50 people a day and now serves over 350.

The door is built into St.Patrick’s Catholic Elementary School and is open 365 days a year.

Dedicated volunteers are down there everyday cooking up delicious breakfasts and lunches.

After coming to St.Patrick’s Church in 2012, Father Tony O’Dell says he wanted to help solve some of the problems he saw downtown.

The parish needed more space for its mission nearly a year ago and asked to use the neighbouring school to offer meals .

So far, this year the Door has served more than 41,000 people..

The church is able to provide all these meals thanks to donations and corporate sponsorships.