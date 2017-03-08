Road repairs to partially close the Linc. on Thursday

Drivers can expect delays on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton on Thursday as city crews work to repair the road.

The city says the westbound curb lane of the Linc. will be closed from just before the exit ramp at Upper Gage St. to after the exit ramp at Upper Wentworth St.

The lane will be closed between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday to accommodate asphalt repairs.

Both exit ramps to Upper Gage St. and Upper Wentworth St. on the westbound side will be closed throughout the day, as well as both westbound entrance ramps at Upper Gage St.

The city said on it’s website, “Motorists should expect some delays in the area. The City thanks residents for their patience and cooperation as we make these important repairs.”