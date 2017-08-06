2016 Business Excellence Awards
Daughter charged in elderly mother’s lack of care

Posted:
Hamilton Police arrested a 65-year-old woman and charged her with failing to provide the necessaries of life after her 90-year-old mother was found in an unhealthy state.

Police were called to the area of Barton Street and Emerald Street North on Friday.

Police said the mother and daughter lived together and because of the lack of care, food and condition of living around the elderly lady they arrested and charged her daughter.

The 90-year-old is being treated for dehydration in hospital.


POPULAR STORIES

